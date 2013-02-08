PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) -
Headlines
Einhorn sues Apple over capital plans
Safety agency deals blow to Boeing
Dell to sell $7 billion overseas liquid assets
Peugeot faces fears of 6 billion euro loss
Monte dei Paschi seeks to close scandal
Draghi move fuels currency war fears
EU leaders set to tighten budget
Cartwright goes in Burberry board shake-up
Overview
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sued Apple
, saying the company should give stockholders a bigger
piece of its $137.1 billion cash pile, in one of the strongest
criticisms by an investor of the consumer device giant's cash
allocation strategy.
A top U.S. transport safety official has sharply criticised the
process that approved the batteries on the Boeing Co 787,
adding a new and potentially time-consuming wrinkle to the
plane's grounding.
Dell is seeking to raise $7.4 billion in cash by
selling assets, many of them held outside the U.S., as part of
its deal to go private.
Struggling French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen wrote
down the value of its automotive assets by 3.9 billion euros
hurt by a weak European automotive market. The writedown will
take the company's 2012 net loss to about 6 billion euros.
Italy's Monte dei Paschi said there were no more
derivatives losses beyond the 730 million euros ($988 million)
it has disclosed, which have rattled financial markets and
become a campaign issue ahead of parliamentary elections.
European Central Bank president Mario Draghi's intervention to
rein in a rising euro has the makings of a global currency war,
some policy makers fear.
The European Union's chief budget negotiator proposed further
modest cuts to the bloc's long-term spending plan on Thursday to
try to bridge deep divisions among member states on how nearly 1
trillion euros of funds should be spent.
Stacey Cartwright, chief financial officer at British luxury
clothing company Burberry Group, is to step down to
pursue other interests. Cartwright, CFO since 2004, helped turn
the company into a leading international brand.