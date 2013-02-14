PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 14

Feb 14 Headlines

Time Warner in talks to sell magazines

Google sues BT for patent infringement

Finmeccanica appoints chief executive

Vodafone eyes bid for Kabel Deutschland

Britvic criticises watchdog after failed deal

Vitol to offer C$192 mln for Sterling

EU sets ambitious US trade pact deadline

SEC to roll out 'RoboCop' against fraud

Overview

Time Warner is in talks to sell majority of its Time Inc and IPC media magazine businesses to Meredith Corp for as much as $2.4 billion to $3 billion.

Google Inc struck back on Wednesday against BT Group Plc, filing patent lawsuits against the British telecommunications group more than a year after BT launched its own lawsuit against Google.

Italy's Finmeccanica promoted company insider Alessandro Pansa to run the defence group as CEO after the arrest of its head for alleged bribery led India to suspend a $750-million deal to buy helicopters.

Vodafone is considering a bid for Germany's Kabel Deutschland to expand the UK-based mobile company's services in Europe's biggest economy.

British soft drinks company Britvic has slammed UK's Office of Fair Trading after the monopoly watchdog referred Britvic's merger with Scottish peer AG Barr to the competition commission.

Top oil trading house Vitol plans to offer C$192 million ($192 million) for Canada-listed oil and gas group Sterling Resources , to gain a foothold in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

The European Union and the United States have vowed to complete a vast transatlantic free trade pact within two years.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is planning to use a computerised tool that will automatically trigger alerts regarding suspicious accounting at publicly traded companies.