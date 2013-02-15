PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 15

Feb 15 Headlines

Buffett slakes deal appetite with Heinz

AMR seals $11 billion merger with US Airways

AB InBev offers Modelo deal concessions

Barnes & Noble hit by Nook's tale of woe

BNP cuts costs to fund Asian expansion

JPMorgan's Gulati to launch own fund Fisher exits as BlackRock fixed income chief

Browett returns to UK high street

Overview Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital will buy ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co for $23.2 billion in cash. American Airlines and U.S. Airways said they plan to merge in a $11 billion deal that will form the world's biggest air carrier.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, has revised the terms of its $20.1 billion takeover of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo in the hopes of satisfying U.S. Department of Justice concerns it would mean higher prices for U.S. beer drinkers.

Barnes & Noble Inc expects its Nook business to post an increased full-year loss in fiscal 2013, as the top U.S. bookstore chain struggles with slower sales of e-readers and e-books. Deepak Gulati, JPMorgan's global head of equity proprietary, is quitting to set up a hedge fund in Switzerland called Argentière Capital, in the second or third quarter this year.

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on Thursday that Peter Fisher was stepping down as head of fixed income at the New York-based firm.

BNP Paribas unveiled a three-year plan to save 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion) in annual costs and ramp up growth in Asia after its fourth-quarter profits were hit by Europe's weak economy. John Browett will return to UK's high street as the new chief executive of Monsoon Accessorize. Browett, who left Dixons for a short stint as head of Apple's global retail stores, abruptly parted ways with the gadget maker after just three months.