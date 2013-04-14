PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 15

April 15 Headlines

Commodity traders' $250 bln harvest ()

CVC considering takeover move for Betfair ()

UK pension deficits set to rise by 100 billion pounds ()

BP uses its day in court to rebut misconduct claims ()

BT and Sky kick off pub sports price war ()

Quixant seeks to raise ante with Aim IPO ()

Overview

Global commodities traders have raked in nearly $250 billion over the last decade riding on the rise of China and other emerging countries.

CVC Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns Formula One, is in the early stages of preparing an offer for online gambling group Betfair

After six weeks of arguments from private sector plaintiffs, the US federal and state governments, and Transocean and Halliburton, the other companies involved in the Deepwater Horizon disaster BP is having its day in court to present in full its argument that the accident was not solely its fault.

Telecoms group BT will significantly undercut the pricing of Sky subscriptions for pubs as the company eyes a chunk of the 300 million pound market for its new new sports channel launching this summer. Cambridge-based slot machine technology manufacturer Quixant, is hoping to tap into soaring global demand for gaming and gambling by listing on London's AIM later this year.