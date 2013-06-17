PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 18

June 18 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Russian president Putin leaves open hope over Syria deal
()
Liberty Global enters bidding race for Kabel Deutschland
()
Bolton retires after failing to crack China
()
Co-operative Bank outlines restructuring plan to raise 1.5 bln
stg ()
Former BP chief Lord Browne to advise Alfa on oil and gas deals
()
Private equity-run brands' tax bills spark ire
()
Overview
Russian president Vladimir Putin refused to abandon support for
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, despite pressure from the U.S.
and other western countries at the G8 leaders summit calling for
a transition of power in Syria.
U.S. media group Liberty Global Plc has put forward a
7.5 billion euro ($10.01 billion) bid for Germany's biggest
cable operator Kabel Deutschland, setting the stage
for a potential bidding war with Britain's Vodafone Group
Plc
Anthony Bolton--one of the United Kingdom's best-known fund
managers, who came out of retirement in 2010 to move to Asia and
try his luck investing in China, is to step down from managing
the Fidelity China Special Situations Fund next year.
The Co-Operative Group forced listing of its banking
subsidiary will serve a bitter blow to the government's advocacy
of mutuals as a more sustainable alternative to discredited
listed banks.
Russia's Alfa Group has hired former BP chief Lord Browne
to advise the company on global energy investments, as it looks
to spend some of the $14 billion proceeds from its sale of
TNK-BP on oil and gas projects.
Alliance Boots, the pharmacy chain owned by New York private
equity group KKR, has accumulated about 5 billion pounds in tax
credit over the past six years, prompting calls from MPs to
change tax rules that benefit private equtiy.