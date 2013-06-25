PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 26

June 26 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Osborne to sweeten cuts with spending
King warns against 'jumping the gun' on Fed easing policy
Co-op's debt plans attacked by investors
Anglo Irish tape complicates Dublin's debt relief talks
Walmart critics take Yahoo chief to task
Bond yields threaten recovery in global banks' balance
sheets
Overview
Finance minister George Osborne is hoping that the long-term
capital commitments to road, rail, energy, housing and broadband
projects by the coalition government will help somewhat take the
sting out of the 11. 5 billion pounds ($24.65 billion) in
spending cuts he will announce on Wednesday.
Outgoing Bank of England governor Sir Mervyn King defended
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on quantitative easing,
insisting that it would be economic data that determined
monetary policy around the world.
U.S. law firm Brown Rudnick has been hired to represent
small investors in Britain's Co-operative Bank who are fighting
back against the struggling lender's planned debt restructuring.
Dublin is worried that revelations of damaging taped
conversations between executives at Anglo Irish Bank - in which
they laugh about abusing Ireland's bank guarantee to attract
deposits - could hurt the country's chances of getting debt
relief from other EU members.
Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, who is also a
high profile board member of Walmart, was ambushed by
questions over work practices at the world's largest retailer at
a Yahoo shareholder meeting.
A surge in bond yields could wreck the recovery in global
banks' balance sheets, according to senior bank executives and
analysts preparing for quarterly earnings season.