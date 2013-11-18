PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 18

Nov 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Euro bank watchdog attacks unwieldy governance

Gulf airlines unveil blockbuster deals for passenger jets

Barclays warns of more UK branch closures

Edmond de Rothschild to open London merchant bank

Top directors pay rises 14 pct over the past year

Geithner invests in life outside of Washington

Overview

The chair of the European Banking Authority has warned that Europe's ability to deal effectively with the next financial crisis risks being undermined, if decision-making is not streamlined and nationalist tendencies contained.

Gulf airlines splashed out over $150 billion on new plane deals on day one of the Dubai Airshow, underlining their status as powerful forces in global aviation.

Less than a week after Barclays slashed 1700 jobs at its UK branches, the bank's global retail head has warned of further job cuts as the bank tries to trim its cost-heavy high-street business.

Edmond de Rothschild is preparing to launch a London-based merchant banking business this week as the Franco-Swiss private banking group seeks to turn London into its fourth major business centre.

Directors' pay at the UK's biggest listed companies has risen 14 percent, as company bosses reap the benefits of a windfall from long-term incentive plans.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is joining private-equity firm Warburg Pincus as president and managing director.