PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 19

Headlines
Angela Merkel says spy scandal is testing EU-US trade talks
JPMorgan agrees to shoulder WaMu bill
UK probes private accounts of foreign exchange traders
Royal Bank of Scotland in talks to sell portfolio to BNP
Paribas
Boeing and Airbus shrug off fears of reliance on Gulf orders
Suleiman Kerimov sells stake in Uralkali to Mikhail
Prokhorov
Overview
The NSA spying scandal has put pressure on talks to forge an
EU-U.S. trade pact, German chancellor Angela Merkel warned in
her toughest response on the scandal so far and its impact on
economic ties.
The United States Department of Justice is set to announce
the biggest ever settlement with a single company as JPMorgan
Chase agrees to shoulder the responsibility for the past
misdeeds of Washington Mutual.
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is probing the
use of personal accounts by foreign exchange traders amid
allegations that traders used these accounts to trade their own
money ahead of clients' orders.
Royal Bank of Scotland is in exclusive talks with
French lender BNP Paribas to sell its structured
retail investor products and equity derivatives business, as it
slims down its investment bank.
Boeing and Airbus insisted on Monday they
were not overly reliant on orders from Gulf airlines for their
long-range passenger jets.
Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov has agreed to sell his
21.75 percent stake in potash miner Uralkali, to
billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, a longtime business ally.