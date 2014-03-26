PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

March 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CANDY CRUSH DEVELOPER'S IPO RAISES $500 MLN DESPITE INVESTOR FEARS

UK GOVERNMENT TO SELL A FIFTH OF LLOYDS STAKE

FACEBOOK BETS $2 BLN ON VIRTUAL REALITY

BANKS PAY OUT $100 BLN IN US FINES

SANTANDER UK FACES 12.5 MLN STG FINE OVER POOR ADVICE

Overview

Mobile game maker King Digital Entertainment raised $500 million from its stock market float late on Tuesday, valuing the company's equity at $8 billion on a fully diluted basis and making it one of the most valuable.

Britain's government announced plans to sell more than 4 billion pounds worth of its shares in Lloyds Banking Group , moving a step closer to returning the lender to the private sector before next year's election.

Facebook said it would buy Oculus VR, a maker of virtual-reality glasses for gaming, placing a $2 billion bet that virtual reality headsets will be the next big social platform after computers and smartphones.

Banks have shelled out $100 billion in U.S. legal settlements since the financial crisis, according to Financial Times research, reflecting a substantial shift in political attitudes towards the financial sector.

Santander UK is to be slapped with a 12.5 million-pound fine by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday for providing unsuitable investment advice to customers in its branches. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)