PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 9

RUSSIAN COMPANIES PREPARE TO PAY FOR TRADE IN RENMINBI

CREDIT SUISSE SET FOR ALIBABA BONANZA

TSB PRICED BELOW BOOK VALUE FOR IPO

HISTORIC MONTE PASCHI LOOKS TO A FUTURE BEYOND ITS TRIBULATIONS

SHELL STARTS SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR TO CHIEF

Fearing that western sanctions may freeze them out of the U.S. dollar market, Russian companies are preparing to switch contracts to renminbi and other Asian currencies, according to two top bankers. (link.reuters.com/qew89v)

Credit Suisse is likely get a bonus from Chinese ecommerce group Alibaba's potential $20 billion listing that will probably exceed the fees it receives from being one of the six banks underwriting the New York listing.

State-backed Lloyds Banking Group is set to value its TSB unit at about 10 percent below its book value when it floats the smaller bank as soon as Monday, according to sources.

The chairman of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank, one of Europe's most experienced banking dealmakers in his former role as chief executive of UniCredit , said he believed the introduction of a single banking supervisor in Europe "will reopen international M&A".

Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell has appointed headhunters at Egon Zehnder to advise in its search for a new chairman, as incumbent Jorma Ollila prepares to step down. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)