PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
LAWSKY ASKS BNP TO REMOVE SENIOR ADVISER
(link.reuters.com/haq99v)
SIEMENS AND MITSUBISHI EYE JOINT BID FOR ALSTOM'S ENERGY
ASSETS
(link.reuters.com/kaq99v)
AIRBUS SETBACK AS EMIRATES CANCELS $16 BLN ORDER FOR 70 A350
JETS
(link.reuters.com/paq99v)
YANNIS STOURNARAS TO CONFRONT BAD LOANS AS GREEK BANK
GOVERNOR
(link.reuters.com/saq99v)
GOPRO SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO $427 MLN IN IPO
(link.reuters.com/maq99v)
Overview
Benjamin Lawsky, New York's top banking regulator, is asking
for the removal of a senior BNP Paribas adviser as
part of the settlement with U.S. authorities over sanction
violations, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
are planning a joint bid for Alstom's energy assets -
the German and Japanese industrial conglomerates will be going
up against General Electric $16.9 billion bid from last
month.
Airbus took a blow on Wednesday after Dubai's
Emirates Airline scrapped a $16 billion order for 70
of the European planemaker's new A350 passenger jets.
Greece confirmed that it has appointed Yannis Stournaras as
its central bank's new governor one day after he stepped down as
finance minister in a government reshuffle.
GoPro, which makes of wearable cameras used by extreme
sports enthusiasts, is seeking a market capitalisation of as
much as $3 billion at a tense time for technology initial public
offerings.
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)