PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

June 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BNP TOP EXECUTIVE CHODRON DE COURCEL TO RETIRE AMID U.S.
PROBE
(link.reuters.com/dew99v)
RETURN OF CORPORATE PC DEMAND BOOSTS INTEL
(link.reuters.com/bew99v)
TWITTER PARTS WAYS WITH CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
(link.reuters.com/few99v)
TESLA MOTORS OPENS DOOR TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES' TECHNOLOGY
SECRETS
(link.reuters.com/cew99v)
FRANCE DELIBERATES AFTER SIEMENS CHANGES TACK IN ALSTOM BID
(link.reuters.com/gew99v)
Overview
Georges Chodron de Courcel, one of the most senior figures
at BNP Paribas, has announced his retirement amid an
escalating probe by U.S regulators in alleged sanctions
violations at the French bank.
Strong demand for business PCs drove U.S. chipmaker Intel
to raise its second-quarter profit guidance, pushing
shares up by more than 5 percent in after-hours trading.
Twitter's Chief Operating Officer Ali Rowghani has
stepped down following a boardroom disagreement, as he pushed
for the company to make a large acquisition of a music company
to get more users, according to people familiar with the matter.
U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors has made an
unexpected move in revealing its technology secrets to its
rivals as Chief Executive Elon Musk aims to boost interest in
the low-emission vehicles.
French president Francois Hollande met senior ministers on
Thursday to consider an expected joint bid for national
industrial champion Alstom by Siemens and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)