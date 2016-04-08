PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 8

April 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Cameron admits gaining from Panama fund

Tata patriarch paints bleak picture of UK steelworks

Libor defendant implicates senior Barclays executives

Brexit would gravely weaken both UK and Europe, says Major

Overview

Prime Minister David Cameron has disclosed that he had a stake in a fund set up in Panama by his father. (on.ft.com/1SDDvsP)

Former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata defended the decision to sell its UK steel operations calling them "underinvested and overmanned". (on.ft.com/1SDDDss)

A former Barclays banker has tried to implicate three senior Barclays executives, claiming they were aware of the practice. (on.ft.com/1SDDLbn)

A British vote to leave the EU would "gravely weaken" Europe and could trigger the end of the continent's influence as a superpower, former prime minister John Major said. (on.ft.com/1SDE2es)

