PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 8

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to acquire companies doubling Permian Basin resource to 6 bln Barrels
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
April 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Cameron admits gaining from Panama fund
Tata patriarch paints bleak picture of UK steelworks
Libor defendant implicates senior Barclays executives
Brexit would gravely weaken both UK and Europe, says Major
Overview
Prime Minister David Cameron has disclosed that he had a stake in a fund set up in Panama by his father. (on.ft.com/1SDDvsP)
Former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata defended the decision to sell its UK steel operations calling them "underinvested and overmanned". (on.ft.com/1SDDDss)
A former Barclays banker has tried to implicate three senior Barclays executives, claiming they were aware of the practice. (on.ft.com/1SDDLbn)
A British vote to leave the EU would "gravely weaken" Europe and could trigger the end of the continent's influence as a superpower, former prime minister John Major said. (on.ft.com/1SDE2es)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Exxon Mobil corp - upfront acquisition cost of $5.6 billion to be paid in Exxonmobil shares
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's decision to leave the European Union's single market does not mean it won't retain access to it, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
* Exxonmobil to acquire companies doubling permian basin resource to 6 billion barrels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: