PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 4

RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Netflix scorecard to test mettle of tech rally
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ
March 4 Headlines
Swiss vote for corporate pay curbs
Housebuilding incentive branded a flop
Statoil warns of political danger to gas
Lockheed warns on defence cuts
CVC eyes up bid for McCarthy & Stone
Overview
Swiss voters backed curbs on executive pay, which include giving shareholders a binding say on corporate wages.
A housebuilding scheme that rewards councils that oversee the building of new homes has failed to take off.
Political uncertainty over the role of gas in Europe's power generation sector is putting future investment in new production at risk, Statoil warned.
Across-the-board spending cuts in the United States could trigger contract terminations, factory closures and the loss of thousands of jobs, Lockheed Martin warned.
Private equity company CVC Capital Partners is weighing a 500 million pound bid for Britain's largest retirement home builder McCarthy & Stone.
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.