PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 8

March 8 Headlines

Goldman exposed to $20 bln loss in a crisis

ECB sticks to its monetary guns

Aviva triggers insurance investor rethink

Barclays chief wants 30 pct staff reduction

BP warns of higher settlement costs

Nokia halves chief's pay

Ten executives leave Bumi Resources

Overview

Federal Reserve stress tests showed Goldman Sachs as being one of the weaker financial institutions on Wall Street.

The European Central Bank said it would maintain an easy monetary policy stance as long as needed.

Pension funds are re-evaluating the size of their investments in the insurance sector after Aviva's move to cut its dividend 44 percent.

Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins has told investors that he wants to find a way for the bank to operate with as few as 100,000 staff.

BP warned that the cost of its court settlement with businesses and individuals affected by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill would significantly exceed $7.7 billion.

Nokia has cut its Chief Executive's annual pay package by half.

Ten executives have resigned from coal miner Bumi Resources' board in a possible bid to separate the Bakrie family-linked company from London-listed parent Bumi Plc .