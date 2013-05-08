PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 8

May 8 (Reuters) -
Headlines
Qatar eyes Bankia stake in British Airways, Iberia parent
Santander, private equity firms plan auto finance unit IPO
Glass Lewis calls on Jamie Dimon to drop chairman role
Lisbon enjoys strong investor demand for bond issue
Cheap deals drive UK car sales to best April since financial
crisis
Credit Suisse moves City dealmaker as reshuffle continues
Overview
Qatar has sounded out International Airlines Group
about becoming the largest shareholder in the British Airways
parent by buying a 12 percent stake held by Spanish lender
Bankia.
Santander and three private equity companies are making
plans to list the Spanish bank's U.S. auto finance business in
the coming months.
Proxy firm Glass Lewis called for JPMorgan Chase & Co
investors to vote in favour of separating the roles of
chairman and chief executive.
Portugal raised 3 billion euros in its first new bond issue
since asking for an international bailout.
Car sales in the UK rose by almost a third last month in
what was their best April since before the financial crisis.
Swiss bank Credit Suisse has appointed its UK
investment banking head as vice chairman of its EMEA investment
banking department.