PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Charges prepared against 'whale' traders
Vince Cable looks at slapping levy on late payers
Brazil reaches out to EU for trade deal
Eurozone banks need to shed 3.2 trillion euros in assets to
meet Basel III
China steps up its scrutiny of western drugs prices
Big air alliances rule out move from Heathrow
Overview
Authorities in the U.S. are preparing criminal charges
against two former JPMorgan bankers linked to the multi
billion-dollar "London whale" trading loss.
Business Secretary Vince Cable is looking at fining
businesses who fail to pay their suppliers promptly.
Brazil is pushing for its own trade deal with the European
Union, after years of struggling to reach one alongside its
neighbours.
Banks in the eurozone region will need to shed 3.2 trillion
euros ($4.27 trillion)in assets by 2018 to meet Basel III
regulations on capital and leverage, according to a report by
UK's Royal Bank of Scotland.
China has started investigating French drugmaker Sanofi SA
as it steps up scrutiny of prices of medicines sold in
the country by western pharmaceutical groups.
The world's biggest airlines are reluctant to move from
Heathrow, Europe's busiest hub, to another UK airport, boosting
chances of a highly contentious third runway being built.