PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 13

Headlines

BlackBerry to explore strategic alternatives

JPMorgan and Goldman to face court on metals warehouse probe

U.S. acquires cut taxes by relocating to Europe after mergers

CVC nears deal to buy Campbell Soup's European brands

Thames Water makes waves with price rise proposal

Mexico opens up its energy sector

Overview

Struggling Canadian handset maker BlackBerry put itself up for sale as part of a wider strategic review in a desperate attempt to survive in the competitive smartphone market.

U.S. commodities watchdog has subpoenaed Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Glencore as an inquiry into complaints about inflated metals prices gathers pace.

A growing number of U.S. companies, after completing acquisitions in Europe, are looking to relocate to the continent in a bid to save hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes.

U.S. tomato soup maker Campbell Soup is in exclusive talks to sell its soup and sauce brands in continental Europe to private equity investor CVC Capital Partners.

Thames Water, UK's biggest supplier of water and sewerage services by customers, has asked the industry regulator to increase its charges by almost 30 pounds for each household.

Mexico's plans to open up its energy sector could attract billions of dollars in investments from oil companies struggling to find new resources elsewhere.