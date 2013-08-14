PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 14

Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
UK borrowing costs rise to highest in two years
()
DoJ sues to block US Airways-AMR merger
()
Rebuke to 'unambitious' Kroes over telecoms reform
()
Foxtons to file for IPO as soon as August
()
CVC to buy UK warranty provider for 750 mln stg
()
FitBit raises $43m to stay ahead of the pack
()
Overview
Yields on benchmark British government bonds touched a
two-year high amid doubts about whether the Bank of England will
be able to keep the lid on interest rates until 2016.
United States Department of Justice sued to block American
Airlines and US Airways' proposed merger to
create the world's biggest airline, saying it would push up
fares.
Brussels' competition authority has called for a single
pan-European watchdog instead of 28 national telecoms
regulators, in a sharp rebuke of the proposed reforms from
Neelie Kroes, the bloc's telecoms chief.
Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent,
will file for an initial public offering as early as August 27.
CVC Capital Partners agreed to buy British home
appliance insurer Domestic & General from its private equity
owner Advent International, betting on international expansion
from the UK.
FitBit, the maker of health and fitness tracking devices,
has raised $43 million in venture capital funding as it gears up
for companies such as Apple and Samsung to
enter the "wearable technologies" field.