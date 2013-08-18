PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

EU considers suspension of 5bn in aid to Egypt

JPMorgan's China hiring under scrutiny

Telecommunications industry lobbies to relax privacy rules

Canary Wharf workforce quadruples in a decade

Chief of Virgin Atlantic fuels profit hopes in joint venture

In wake of escalating protests and violence in Egypt the European Union is urgently reviewing its relations with the country and is considering suspending aid to it.

U.S. authorities are investigating hiring practices of JPMorgan Chase & Co in China to find out whether the bank hired the children of powerful Chinese officials to help it win business in region.

Large cable and telecom companies in the U.S. including Comcast and Verizon are seeking a relaxation of privacy rules that could allow them to sell information about their customers' telephone use and other services.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics show that employment in London's Canary Wharf financial district has almost quadrupled in the past decade.

Craig Kreeger, the first American head of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways, is confident that the UK airline can return to profit in 2014-15, and remain a significant player in global aviation.