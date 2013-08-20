PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 20

Aug 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Rising bond yields hit equities
Fed advises US banks to lift capital targets
Decision on RBS branches likely within two weeks
Blackstone builds Europe fund
KKR wades into maritime finance
OMV buys North Sea oil and gas stakes from Statoil
Overview
Fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin scaling back
its quantitative easing programme as early as next month
triggered further losses for highly rated government bonds and
put global equity markets on the back foot at the start of the
week.
The U.S. Fed wants the biggest banks in the country to hold
regulatory capital beyond their own internal targets in order to
help them withstand periods of market stress.
State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to
make a decision within two weeks on the possible sale or
floatation of its branch network as bidders step up their
efforts to win over the bank.
Private equity firm Blackstone's real estate arm has
quietly begun raising a new European fund, targeting up to $5
billion according to prospective investors.
Buyout group KKR has set up a finance company to
supply credit to maritime borrowers, including offshore oilfield
services and traditional shipping companies as it seeks to build
a presence in maritime finance.
Austria's OMV bought stakes in North Sea oil
fields from Norway's Statoil for $2.65 billion as it
shifts focus to more stable markets in the west.