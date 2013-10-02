PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 3

Oct 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sealing well too soon was 'too risky', says BP

Moscow plans 16 pct share offering of Alrosa

Cerberus examining bid for BlackBerry

Third Point urges Sotheby's chief William Ruprecht to quit

Marc Jacobs to leave Louis Vuitton for own label

Overview

As claimants in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster allege that BP stalled in capping the Macondo well, an executive from the company stated that sealing the well too quickly would have risked causing uncontrolled escapes of oil from the seabed.

Government owners and management of Alrosa, the world's largest diamond producer by output, plan to sell a collective 16 percent stake in the company for an estimated $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which specialises in buying distressed assets, has asked to see the accounts of smartphone maker Blackberry as it readies a possible bid for the company.

Activist investor Dan Loeb launched a scathing attack on New York-based auctioneer Sotheby's chief executive William Ruprecht accusing him of lacklustre leadership.

U.S. designer Marc Jacobs is set to leave Louis Vuitton after an extraordinary 16-year run as the French luxury brand's creative director to concentrate instead on his own brand.