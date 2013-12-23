PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

Dec 23 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Apple strikes deal with China Mobile
Data brokers outpace regulators as they mine new
technologies
Elderly shoppers breathe life into UK high streets
US artisan food start-ups bring home the bacon
Growing crisis in South Sudan sparks global oil output
concern
Overview
Apple struck a long-awaited distribution deal on
Sunday night with China Mobile, a partnership worth
billions of dollars in extra iPhone revenues that finally opens
up the largest mobile market to the world's most valuable
technology company.
Companies that create data dossiers on consumers are tapping
new technologies to unearth ever more intimate information
despite intensifying regulatory scrutiny of the
multibillion-dollar data broker industry.
Britain's growing army of elderly shoppers is helping to
breathe fresh life into the country's battered high streets,
with rising demand for hearing aids, mobility scooters and
elasticated trousers sending retailers scuttling to open new
stores to cope with growing demand.
Gold and chocolate covered strips of bacon, pastrami from
New York's famous Katz Deli and a subscription for monthly
delivery of pickles are among the festive temptations being
offered by a whole new generation of food start-ups in the
United States.
The crisis in South Sudan, which has left hundreds dead, has
started to hit global oil supplies, compounding the effects of
production losses in Nigeria and Libya and putting upward
pressure on prices.