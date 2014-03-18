PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 18

March 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GM RECALLS 1.5 MLN VEHICLES IN 'COMPREHENSIVE SAFETY REVIEW'

OVERHAUL TO BE ANNOUNCED AT TOP OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND

BARCLAYS TO FLAG UP LOWER SHARE PAYOUT TO TOP EXECUTIVES

GUINNESS WITHDRAWS FROM NEW YORK ST PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

SUSPENDED NIGERIA BANKER ISSUES REBUTTAL OF MISCONDUCT CLAIMS

Overview

General Motors Co's new chief executive on Monday recalled more than 1.5 million vehicles, including some current models, acknowledging the Detroit automaker fell short in catching faulty ignition switches linked to 12 deaths.

The Bank of England is likely to announce an overhaul of its top officials as soon as Tuesday, as Governor Mark Carney prepares to unveil major reforms to the way Britain's central bank is managed.

Barclays Plc will try to take the sting out of a heated debate over bankers' bonuses on Tuesday by pointing to a drop in the value of shares given to its top executives even as the lender's Chief Executive Antony Jenkins is awarded a 4 million pound ($6.66 million) payout.

Irish brewer Guinness, owned by Diageo Plc, dropped sponsorship of New York City's St. Patrick's Day celebrations amid growing criticism of organizers' exclusion of gay and lesbian groups from the event.

Nigeria's suspended central bank Governor Lamido Sanusi has released a 27-page rebuttal to allegations of "gross misconduct", calling on President Goodluck Jonathan to reinstate him as the outrage grows over his accusations about missing oil revenues.