PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24

Headlines

BUFFETT SAYS COKE EMPLOYEE EQUITY PAY PLAN IS 'EXCESSIVE'

(link.reuters.com/sug78v)

ZYNGA FOUNDER GIVES UP OPERATIONAL ROLE

(link.reuters.com/nug78v)

APPLE SHARES JUMP ON IPHONE SALES

(link.reuters.com/kug78v)

MOBILE GROWTH BOOSTS FACEBOOK SHARES

(link.reuters.com/qug78v)

BOEING LIFTS FORECAST ON STRONG JET SALES

(link.reuters.com/wug78v)

Overview

Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway Inc is the Coca-Cola Co's largest shareholder, said the U.S. beverage company's equity pay plan was "excessive" but abstained from voting on the scheme on Wednesday.

Mark Pincus, founder of troubled games maker Zynga Inc , is stepping out of day-to-day work at the company as it seeks to remake itself.

A surprise 17 percent jump in iPhone unit sales, driven by China, helped Apple Inc beat revenue expectations for the first quarter, lifting shares by 8 percent.

Facebook Inc, the world's largest social network, posted first-quarter results that sent its stock up 4 percent in after-hours trading, quelling recent doubts over its ability to make money on mobile.

Boeing Co raised its full-year earnings expectations and posted results ahead of analysts' expectations for the first three months of the year, as Chief Executive Jim McNerney said the aerospace and defence group was braced for "significant and sustained growth". (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)