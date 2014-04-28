PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 29

April 29 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
SIEMENS AND GE IN RIVAL EFFORTS TO WOO PARIS
(link.reuters.com/mej88v)
THREE FORMER US BARCLAYS TRADERS FACE CHARGES IN UK LIBOR
PROBE
(link.reuters.com/qej88v)
U.S. warns web users to log off IE
(link.reuters.com/pej88v)
DISSENT AT SEC OVER BANK WAIVERS
(link.reuters.com/nej88v)
INVESCO PERPETUAL FINED 18.6 MLN STG BY FCA FOR RULE
BREACHES
(link.reuters.com/rej88v)
Overview
General Electric Siemens on Monday began
wooing France's socialist government in the hopes of winning it
over to their rival bids for engineering group Alstom,
each arguing that its offer best served the national interest.
Three U.S.-based former Barclays traders will be
charged by Britain's Serious Fraud Office as part of its probe
into the alleged manipulation of the Libor interbank rate.
The U.S. department of homeland security has told
individuals and companies to avoid using Internet Explorer,
after a flaw allowing cyber criminals to impersonate known
websites and steal user data was found in the popular web
browser.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner Kara
Stein has accused the agency of having "strayed from its
mission" by allowing two banks that pleaded guilty to
interest-rate rigging to access capital markets without
regulatory scrutiny.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has slapped fund
manager Invesco Perpetual with a 18.6 million pound ($31.26
million) for breaching investment limits and introducing
leverage into funds - including those run by Neil Woodford -
without proper disclosure.
($1 = 0.5950 British pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)