PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 30

BRIEF-CSX Q1 adjusted EPS $0.51 excluding items
* CSX Corp - in march 2017, company reduced its management workforce by 765 employees through an involuntary separation program with enhanced benefits
April 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
ALSTOM ACCEPTS GE OFFER BUT LEAVES ROOM FOR SIEMENS BID
BARCLAYS TO CREATE BAD BANK IN BID TO TRANSFORM INVESTMENT OPERATION
GAZPROM AIMS TO MITIGATE EFFECT OF SANCTIONS AS PROFITS DIP
TWITTER HIT AS USER NUMBERS DISAPPOINT
WH GROUP PULLS PLANNED $2 BLN HONG KONG LISTING
Overview
France's Alstom accepted General Electric's $12 billion-plus all-cash offer for its energy arm, but the engineering company left the door open for a rival bid from Germany's Siemens.
Barclays will say next week that it is creating a "bad bank", hoping to transform its struggling investment banking operations that were dealt a further blow with the exit of the highly regarded head of its U.S. business.
Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom said it was taking steps to mitigate the impact of possible further Western sanctions as it posted a 7 percent drop in net profit last year.
Twitter's stock fell 11 percent, its lowest since the microblogger's initial public offering, when it failed to overcome a trend of slow user growth, shaking investor confidence that it could ever grow to the size of Facebook .
WH Group has pulled the plug on its $2 billion Hong Kong float after failing to attract sufficient demand, even though the Chinese pork producer had already halved the size of the fundraising last week. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)
April 19 American Express Co posted a 13 percent fall in first-quarter profit, as it spent more on premium rewards to retain customers in a very competitive credit card industry.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S