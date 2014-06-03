PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
KKR CLOSES $510 MLN EQUITIES HEDGE FUND
CINVEN PUTS SEBIA ON THE PRIVATE EQUITY MONEY-GO-ROUND
TULLETT PREBON IN ADVANCED TALKS WITH POSSIBLE SUCCESSOR TO
SMITH
BOFA POACHES VETERAN BANKER FROM UBS
UK WATCHDOG TO PROBE G4S ISRAELI CONTRACT
Overview
U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has shuttered
its $510 million equities hedge fund a mere three years after
roping in a group of former Goldman Sachs proprietary
traders to run it.
European private equity firms Montagu and Astorg are to buy
back French diagnostics company Sebia four years after selling
it to private equity group Cinven, highlighting a
scarcity of buyout opportunities in Europe.
British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon is in
advanced talks to appoint a successor to Chief Executive Terry
Smith. Former Nomura and Lehman Brothers executive John
Phizackerley is the leading contender, two sources said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has poached UK banking
industry veteran Tim Waddell from rival UBS to be its
new vice-chairman of global corporate and investment banking for
Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Global security company G4S is under further
pressure after a British government-funded watchdog agreed to
investigate its activities in Israel and the occupied
Palestinian territories.
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)