PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 15

Headlines

Overview

AbbVie is close to clinching a 31 billion pound ($52.75 billion) takeover of Shire, which sells drugs for rare diseases, in what would be the latest example of a U.S. company buying a European rival motivated by tax benefits.

Citigroup Inc posted second-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates and agreed to pay $7 billion to settle a U.S. government probe into the sale of mortgage-backed securities.

U.S.-based generic drugmaker Mylan said it would pay $5.3 billion for Abbott Laboratories' generic drugs unit, giving Mylan access to more than 100 generic medicines in developed markets outside of the United States.

Airbus Group revealed plans on Monday for a new version of its popular A330 aircraft featuring more fuel-efficient engines, hoping to challenge Boeing Co's dominance in long-range passenger jets.

Change Capital Partners is buying Italian luxury linens maker Frette, hoping to revive the 150-year-old company that supplied the Titanic and the Orient Express, according to a person familiar with the deal. ($1 = 0.5877 British pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)