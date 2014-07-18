PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 18

July 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GOOGLE SALES JUMP ON NEW AD FORMATS

APPLE ADDS BLACKROCK CO-FOUNDER TO ITS BOARD

TIME WARNER RISES ON HOPES OF HIGHER BID

UK BANKS TO FACE FULL INDUSTRY INQUIRY

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND EYES SALE OF COUTTS' OVERSEAS ARM

Overview

Google's net revenues rose 25 percent during the second quarter, driven by new forms of product-related search advertising. However higher operating costs left its earnings below Wall Street expectations.

Sue Wagner, a co-founder of the world's biggest money manager BlackRock, has been appointed to Apple's board, becoming the company's second female director as part of a push for greater diversity by Chief Executive Tim Cook.

Time Warner shares rose further above Twenty-First Century Fox's $80 billion offer on Thursday as analysts calculated that Rupert Murdoch's television and film empire could raise the bid that the media group behind HBO and Warner Bros rebuffed.

British Competition and Markets Authority is set to recommend a full-blown inquiry on Friday into small business lending and current accounts.

As it conducts a strategic review of its wealth management business, Royal Bank of Scotland is mulling the sale of the overseas operations of it private banking arm Coutts, which counts the Queen among its clients. (Compiled by Richa Naidu)