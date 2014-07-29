PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 29

July 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MICROSOFT TARGETED IN CHINA ANTITRUST PROBE

BANK OF CYPRUS RAISES 1 BLN EUR THROUGH SHARE SALE

ABERDEEN SHRUGS OFF OUTFLOWS AS DRIVE TO DIVERSIFY STARTS PAYING OFF

DOLLAR TREE TO BUY FAMILY DOLLAR FOR $8.5 BLN

CHINA'S BAIDU FOLLOWS GOOGLE STEER WITH SELF-DRIVING CAR

Overview

Officials from China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce conducted unannounced visits on Monday to some of Microsoft Corp's local offices, making it the latest U.S. company to be targeted by an antitrust investigation in China.

Bank of Cyprus has raised 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) from selling shares to investors including U.S. private equity specialist Wilbur Ross and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Aberdeen Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Martin Gilbert shrugged off the investment group's fifth successive quarter of outflows as its exposure to emerging markets proved costly.

Dollar Tree has said it will buy Family Dollar for $8.5 billion, marrying two of the United States' largest discount stores at a time when changing consumer habits are piling pressure on retailers across the country.

China's Baidu, a search engine that has mimicked U.S. technology group Google Inc's biggest innovations, is now experimenting with its own version of a "highly autonomous" self-driving car. ($1 = 0.7442 euros)