PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 30

Headlines

UK BANKERS FACE TOUGH BONUS CLAWBACKS

USER GROWTH ACCELERATES AT TWITTER

UBS PAYS 300 MLN EUR TO SETTLE PROBE INTO TAX EVASION

PFIZER REFUSES TO RULE OUT TAX INVERSION DEALS

U.S. LABOUR REGULATOR DEALS BLOW TO MCDONALD'S

Overview

The Bank of England is set to unveil a tough new regime on Wednesday, aimed at stamping out misconduct in Britain's banking industry. The framework includes powers to claw back bonuses up to seven years after they have been paid and a new law that would see reckless bankers sent to jail.

Twitter's New York-listed shares jumped as much as 34 percent in after-hours trading after the online messaging service beat analysts' earnings expectations and reported accelerated user growth in the second quarter.

UBS agreed to pay 300 million euros ($402.27 million) to settle a probe by authorities in Bochum into whether it helped German clients evade taxes, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Pfizer said it was still interested in deals that would allow it to put offshore revenues beyond the reach of the U.S. taxman as it called for the "fundamental reform" of its domestic tax system.

A top U.S. labour regulator has accused McDonald's of being jointly responsible for working conditions at its franchisees' restaurants, a decision that could deal a blow to the long-running fast food franchise model. ($1 = 0.7458 euros) (Compiled by Richa Naidu)