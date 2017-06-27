PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28

June 28 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Cyber attack hits global businesses and Ukraine
* EU prises open Google's search engine in new tech
* May pledges 'major investigation' into use of flammable
Overview
* A major global cyber attack on Tuesday disrupted computers
at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and
multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that
last month infected more than 300,000 computers.
* EU antitrust regulators hit Google with a record
2.4 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine for favouring its own
shopping service, taking a tough line in the first of three
probes of its dominance in searches and smartphone operating
systems.
* Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain must
hold a national investigation into exterior cladding used on
high-rise buildings after all those checked after the deadly
London tower block blaze this month failed safety tests.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
