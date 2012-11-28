Day of reckoning for Cameron and British press

* Year-long inquiry into UK press to disclose findings
* Could recommend new newspaper watchdog backed by law
* Lawmakers divided, Cameron trapped in the middle
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON, Nov 29 Prime Minister David Cameron
faces a no-win dilemma on Thursday when a far-reaching inquiry
into British newspapers delivers its verdict on how to curb the
excesses of the country's notoriously aggressive press.
Cameron, who was embarrassed when details of his personal
links to Rupert Murdoch and his media empire emerged at the
inquiry, will have to decide whether to accept its findings,
which risk dividing his coalition government and angering an
already hostile press.
He will give his response to the House of Commons after the
report is published at 1330 GMT, under scrutiny from the
chamber's public gallery filled with high-profile figures who
have campaigned for a clampdown on an industry they say ruins
lives.
The inquiry was ordered by Cameron following public outrage
at Murdoch's now defunct News of the World tabloid, whose
journalists had hacked the phone messages of schoolgirl Milly
Dowler, who was later found dead.
Exposing the cosy relationships between political leaders,
police chiefs and press barons, the inquiry revealed the "dark
arts" of journalists seeking ever more salacious stories in a
bid to hold up dwindling circulation figures.
Huge attention will be focused on whether Lord Justice Brian
Leveson, one of Britain's top judges, recommends a new body to
regulate the press with powers enshrined in law, or merely says
the existing system of self-regulation should be overhauled.
He could also criticise Cameron's government, including one
of his most senior ministers, Jeremy Hunt, for close ties to
Murdoch's News Corp and their handling of the company's
aborted bid to take control of pay-TV group BSkyB in
what would have been its largest acquisition.
The press, backed by some 80 members of parliament, has
lobbied hard for Cameron to resist calls for legislation,
arguing it would curb freedom of speech and mean newspapers
requiring state approval for the first time since 1695.
However, a similar number of lawmakers, as well as academics
and celebrities, favour statutory regulation while opinion polls
suggest the public also agrees.
The issue has divided the cabinet and could put the prime
minister at odds with the leader of the Liberal Democrats, the
junior partners in the coalition government.
"The status quo is unacceptable and needs to change,"
Cameron told parliament on Wednesday. "This government set up
Leveson because of unacceptable practices in parts of the media
and because of a failed regulatory system."
Some media have speculated that Cameron will give the press
one last chance to get its house in order even if Leveson backs
a new law, although critics say there have been similar repeated
warnings for half a century, all of which have been ignored.
Under the watchful eye of Leveson, celebrities - including
Hollywood actor Hugh Grant, Harry Potter author JK Rowling,
singer Charlotte Church, Dowler's parents and other unknown
Britons who found themselves in the media spotlight, told the
inquiry how they had been harassed, bullied, and traumatised by
the press.
Four prime ministers including Cameron were also quizzed in
great detail about their links to newspaper owners, especially
Murdoch, who himself endured two days of grilling, during which
he denied playing puppet-master to those running the country.
The inquiry heard intimate emails and text messages between
Cameron and Murdoch's top lieutenant Rebekah Brooks, who goes on
trial next year over the alleged phone hacking.
"A lot of these very difficult decisions are no-win
situations politically but what the prime minister wants to do
is to do the right thing, and that's the kind of decision that
will stand the test of time," Hunt, a former Culture Secretary
and now Health Secretary, told Sky News.