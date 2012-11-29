UPDATE 7-Britain's Cameron rejects press law after hacking scandal

* Year-long inquiry calls for UK press watchdog backed by
law
* Judge says law would enshrine legal duty for free press
* Judge chides some UK press for "outrageous" behaviour
* PM Cameron rejects media legislation, coalition divided
* Murdoch's News International welcomes Cameron's move
* Phone Hacking victims' group says Cameron neutered Leveson
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON, Nov 29 Prime Minister David Cameron
rejected the idea of a law to regulate the British press on
Thursday, risking a split in his government after an inquiry
advised legal backing for a watchdog to police the sometimes
outrageous conduct of newspapers.
Opposing an independent regulator enshrined in law will
delight the British press ahead of the 2015 election but may
raise concern inside the coalition government that Cameron lacks
the mettle to stand up to media barons such as Rupert Murdoch.
Cameron said he was wary of writing press regulation into
law, a snub to the inquiry he ordered in July last year after
public outrage at revelations that one of Murdoch's tabloids
hacked the phone messages of a 13-year-old murder victim.
"The issue of principle is that for the first time we would
have crossed the rubicon of writing elements of press regulation
into the law of the land," Cameron told parliament, watched from
the gallery by victims of phone-hacking who have campaigned for
tougher rules to police Britain's recalcitrant media.
"I'm not convinced at this stage that statute is necessary,"
Cameron said, just hours after Lord Justice Brian Leveson
reported on his inquiry which laid bare the cosy ties between
British leaders, police chiefs and press barons.
Presenting his 1,987-page report opposite the House of
Commons, Leveson said he had no intention of undermining three
centuries of press freedom but that the press had at times
"wreaked havoc with the lives of innocent people" and was
sometimes guilty of "outrageous" behaviour.
Leveson said it was essential that there should be
legislation to underpin a new independent, self-regulatory body
for the press that would be scrutinised by the broadcast
regulator Ofcom and have the power to impose fines of up to 1
percent of turnover up to a maximum of 1 million pounds ($1.6
million).
"The ball moves back into the politicians' court: they must
now decide who guards the guardians," Leveson said.
The behaviour of Britain's tabloid press has come under
imcreasing scrutiny in recent years. While British newspapers
were unwilling to report on King Edward VIII's affair with
American divorcee Wallis Simpson in the 1930s, their conduct has
since become much less restrained in the battle for readers.
As competition intensified, the tabloids turned on the
private lives of the royal family, culminating in feverish
coverage of Princess Diana, hounded by paparazzi as her marriage
to Prince Charles collapsed.
At one point in the early 1990s, a government minister
warned the tabloid press that they were "drinking in the last
chance saloon". At about the same time the Press Complaints
Commission was set up, a self-regulating watchdog now deemed to
have failed.
"I know of no organised profession, industry or trade in
which the serious failings of the few are overlooked or ignored
because of the good done by the many," Leveson said.
'LAST CHANCE SALOON'
While Cameron rejected immediate legislation, the leader of
the opposition Labour Party said he supported Leveson's
proposals as did Cameron's coalition partner, Deputy Prime
Minister Nick Clegg.
"There can be no more last chance saloons," said Labour
leader Ed Miliband, opening up the prospect of possible defeat
in parliament for Cameron if Labour joined forces with
supporters of tougher rules inside the coalition parties.
In a sign of a split at the very heart of government, Clegg
said legislation was the only real way to establish a new
self-regulatory body for the press.
"Changing the law is the only way to give us all the
assurance that the new regulator isn't just independent for a
few months or years, but is independent for good," Clegg said.
Victims of phone hacking say the raucous media has been
given no less than seven chances to reform in the last 70 years
but Leveson said the British press had at times displayed a
"reckless disregard for accuracy".
Leveson heard evidence from a host of celebrities including
Harry Potter author JK Rowling, singer Charlotte Church and
ordinary people who told the inquiry how they had been harassed,
bullied, and traumatised by the press.
Hacked Off, an organisation set up to represent victims of
press abuse, said it welcomed the Leveson report but warned
Cameron's opposition risked neutering the recommendations.
"The prime minister has not done his job. His failure to
accept the full recommendations of the report is unfortunate and
regrettable," said Brian Cathcart, a former Reuters journalist
and founder of the Hacked Off campaign.
"In tearing out from this report the element of scrutiny on
the self-regulator, he (Cameron) has left us with only a
self-regulator. That is where we were before. That is where we
have been for 60 or 70 years."
Ultimately, Cameron took a political decision: powerful
ministers in Cameron's party and the majority of the press have
said they were adamantly opposed to any form of legislation as
they see it as an erosion of press freedom.
Lord Guy Black, currently the head of the body which funds
the current discredited, self-regulatory system, said there was
no need to subject the new body to a statutory regime.
"Any form of statutory press control in a free society is
fraught with danger, totally impractical and would take far too
long to implement," he said.
'TOO CLOSE'
Leveson said the relationship between the cream of Britain's
political elite and the press was too close and said he was
concerned by lobbying.
The 63-year-old judge warned that the close ties formed
between the government and Murdoch's News Corp over the
aborted takeover of BSkyB was concerning and had the
potential to jeopardise the $12 billion bid.
"We are keen to play our full part, with others in our
industry, in creating a new body that commands the confidence of
the public," said Tom Mockridge, chief executive of Murdoch's
British newspaper arm, News International,
"We believe that this can be achieved without statutory
regulation - and welcome the prime minister's rejection of that
proposal," Mockridge said in a statement.
Leveson offered little in the way of direct criticism of
individuals, ammunition for those who hoped it would condemn
Cameron for his links to Murdoch's media empire. Nor did he say
there had been any deal between the two.
He said there was no credible evidence of bias on the part
of senior minister and Cameron ally Jeremy Hunt in his handling
of the BSkyB takeover, but said the close ties allowed a
perception of favouritism.
Inquiry hearings embarrassed Cameron by exposing his close
ties to executives at Murdoch's British newspaper empire,
notably former top lieutenant Rebekah Brooks, who is facing
criminal action over phone-hacking and other alleged illegal
actions.
Brooks appeared in court earlier on Thursday accused of
making illegal payments to public officials.
Four prime ministers including Cameron were quizzed in great
detail about their links to newspaper owners, especially
Murdoch, who himself endured two days of grilling, during which
he denied playing puppet-master to those running the country.