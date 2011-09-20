British editors appeal to govt not to crush Fleet Street

| LONDON, Sept 20
LONDON, Sept 20 British newspaper editors, in
crisis after revelations of illegal phone-hacking and other
ethical lapses, recognised on Tuesday that Fleet Street had to
mend its ways but appealed to the government not to crush
Britain's cherished free speech with draconian laws.
"We understand that we have to stand together, we have to
clean our house," Financial Times Editor Lionel Barber told a
Thomson Reuters debate in London on the future of the press.
"Or else we face statutory regulation which nobody wants."
Britons' patience with their misbehaving press, tested by a
string of scandals where tabloid newspapers published wildly
inaccurate stories or splashed sordid details of private lives
on front pages, snapped this summer when the top-selling News of
the World admitted that it had illegally hacked the voicemail of
murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler while hunting stories.
Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire owner of the News of the
World, closed down the newspaper, apologised and his company
offered a 3 million pound ($4.5 million) damages payout in that
one case. But other victims of tabloid phone-hacking want
tougher laws and Prime Minister David Cameron has ordered a
public inquiry into press ethics.
Top lawyers, editors and politicians agreed during Tuesday's
debate on "The Press We Deserve" that Britain's existing Press
Complaints Commission, a voluntary self-regulatory body, had
failed in its duty to keep the press honest but differed sharply
over the solution.
Reuters Editor-at-large Sir Harold Evans, hosting the
debate, said the British press was in its greatest danger since
two journalists were jailed for not revealing their sources in
1963.
"The expose (about phone hacking) came from the press, yet
the press face very big restrictions", he said.
Britain already has some of the world's toughest libel laws
- a constant thorn in the side of editors who want to write
stories exposing the dirty dealings of the elite.
Oligarchs from the former Soviet Union are particularly fond
of using the libel law to stop London-based reporters from
digging into their pasts.
John Micklethwait, editor of The Economist, said libel laws
affected him every week because Britain was the worst place in
the world bar Singapore for writing stories about the rich and
powerful. He called for a deal under which British media would
surrender ground on tougher privacy laws in exchange for a
loosening of libel laws.
City University Professor of Journalism and media
commentator Roy Greenslade, who has previously worked for
Murdoch, agreed that press regulation needed to be changed but
cautioned: "What we have to be careful about, in the feeding
frenzy on the press, is that we don't do something utterly
illiberal. We need to allow the press to misbehave, it needs to
be rough and ready and raw."
Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, who describes
himself as a phone-hacking victim, bluntly demanded "major
change" in press regulation during the debate.
In a surprising aside, he also said former News
International executive Rebekah Brooks played a pivotal role in
the government of Prime Minister Tony Blair because of her
closeness to both Blair and his Finance Minister Gordon Brown.
Brooks, a close confidante of Murdoch's, used to edit the
News of the World and went on to take a senior executive
position in News International, the company which owned the
best-selling tabloid. She resigned after the scandal broke and
has since been questioned by police.
Backing calls for tough statutory regulation, Christopher
Bland, a former chairman of the board of BBC governors, told the
assembled editors that it was "useless to fart against the
thunder" by resisting a new regulatory authority set up at arm's
length from the government - the model used by the British
national broadcaster.
"Editors ought to concentrate on making a statutory form of
regulation as good as it could be," he said.
But the overwhelming consensus of the voices at the debate
in Whitehall's Banqueting Hall - scene of the execution in 1649
of English king Charles I - was that Britain's raucous press
needed a stronger and better-funded system of self-regulation
rather than state intervention.
"The most important thing is that whatever organisation
follows is not controlled by the state," said James Harding,
editor of The Times, which is owned by Murdoch.
"You don't want to be in any way in a position where David
Cameron, (opposition leader) Ed Miliband and (deputy Prime
Minister) Nick Clegg can control the press. It needs two things,
real investigative powers and real punitive powers."
(additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Janet
McBride)