UK PM says media regulation must change

LONDON Nov 28 Prime Minister David Cameron said
on Wednesday that lawmakers should make Britain's media subject
to an independent system of regulation.
Speaking the day before judge Brian Leveson is due to
announce his findings on British media ethics after a year-long
inquiry, Cameron said the status quo needed to change but gave
no indication of whether he would support statutory regulation.
"The status quo, I would argue, does not just need updating
- the status quo is unacceptable and needs to change," Cameron
told parliament, adding that he hoped all parties would work
together to ensure independent media regulation.
The Leveson inquiry was set up by Cameron after the
phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World, a
News Corp Sunday tabloid the media tycoon later shut
down.
"This government set up Leveson because of unacceptable
practices in parts of the media and because of a failed
regulatory system," Cameron said.
"What matters most ... I believe, is that we end up with an
independent regulatory system that can deliver and in which the
public will have confidence."