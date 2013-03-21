Murdoch attacks British PM David Cameron over press regulation

| LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch
sharply criticised British Prime Minister David Cameron on
Thursday for agreeing tougher press regulation, saying the new
system was a "holy mess" and that Cameron had disappointed his
supporters.
Cameron struck a surprise deal on Monday with his junior
coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats, and the opposition
Labour party, that will allow a new regulator to be set up with
the powers to levy large fines on newspapers and oblige them to
print prominent apologies where appropriate.
"UK holy mess with Internet unworkably included," Murdoch
wrote on social media site Twitter on Thursday. "Cameron showing
true colors shocking many supporters."
The Sun newspaper, which is owned by News Corp, of
which Murdoch is the chairman and chief executive officer, also
delivered a front-page critique on Thursday of the government's
annual budget.
"Budget coverage as approved by the Ministry of Truth," it
quipped, referring to the fictional Ministry of Truth in George
Orwell's "1984" novel about a totalitarian state.
Cameron acted to strengthen regulation of the press
following public anger over phone hacking by some tabloid
newspapers, including Murdoch's now defunct News of the World,
and after a judge-led inquiry showed how widespread it was.
He had previously said he didn't think it was necessary to
enshrine the new system of self-regulation in law, but agreed to
allow parliament to approve two amendments as part of a
compromise, which he said strengthened the new system, but which
press critics said undermined freedom of expression.
The system will be voluntary, but there will be strong
financial incentives to encourage news media to opt into it.
Politicians from across the political spectrum backed it as
did a group representing victims of newspaper phone hacking.
But some of the country's biggest press groups have
signalled they are unhappy and are still considering how to
respond, with some talking of a boycott, a legal challenge, or
an alternative regulatory system. At least two news magazines
have already said they won't be joining the new system.
British politicians have criticised Murdoch, a U.S. citizen
of Australian origin, for seeking to influence politics through
his still sizeable media assets in Britain. But Murdoch has
shrugged that off.
Earlier this month, he had dinner with the leader of the
anti-European Union UK Independence Party, a party that has
become an electoral headache for Cameron ahead of a 2015 general
election.
Critics said at the time he was trying to encourage dissent
in Cameron's Conservative party to destabilise the prime
minister, whose leadership has come under pressure from within
his own party.