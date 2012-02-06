FEATURE-UK prison has ambitions for inmates beyond its gates

| DONCASTER, England
DONCASTER, England Feb 6 Shane has been
in jail more times than he can remember.
Burglary at 15 earned him his first sentence and began a
cycle of crime to fund a heroin addiction - a cycle he is now
determined to end with the help of a pilot prison scheme.
"You used to come to jail and if you didn't have probation
work when you got out of there you were on your own," Shane, now
32, told Reuters in an empty canteen at Doncaster prison in
south Yorkshire, England.
"A lot of people were out the gate with 45 pounds, nowhere
to live, and were back on the street spending it on class A
drugs or drink. They'd be back inside in weeks or months."
Serving 20 weeks for an offence that caught up with him from
2009, Shane does not blame his wrongdoings on a bad upbringing
or education, but on running with the wrong crowd.
Serial offenders serving short sentences cost Britain up to
13 billion pounds a year and make up a significant proportion of
the prison population. In America, annual state and federal
spending on corrections is a cool $52 billion.
The programme at Doncaster - the latest in a long line of
attempts to improve Britain's prison system - aims to fix that.
From its red brick buildings and grey wire fences to local
communities and housing estates, Doncaster's officers are
teaming up with voluntary and social enterprise partners to try
to reduce reoffending rates that show almost half of adults who
leave UK prisons are reconvicted within a year.
In the world's first payment-by-results model, Doncaster's
operator, Serco, a FTSE 100-listed outsourcing giant responsible
for running services from London's traffic lights to Australian
immigration centres, will gamble part of its 250-million-pound
contract on the outcome.
Working with male prisoners serving 12-month sentences or
less, many of whom come from broken homes and have drug or
alcohol addictions, Serco has teamed up with charity Catch22 and
social care organisation Turning Point to offer inmates tailored
rehabilitation programmes that promise more continuity by
extending beyond prison and into offenders' lives.
"My job is to motivate prisoners to want to change. The
alliance then takes over and makes sure that doesn't fall flat
on its face as soon as they leave the prison," Doncaster
director John Biggin, who has been with Serco since 2005, told
Reuters.
While the prisoner is on the inside a case manager helps him
with family relationships and other core issues like housing,
drugs and debt that might otherwise prove a stumbling block on
release and signal a return to a life of crime.
Secondary school education courses like Math and English are
offered from the very beginning of the prison term, as are jobs
ranging from chefs to producing corporate training videos or
material for an in-cell TV channel.
CHARITIES AND COMMUNITIES MAKE THE DIFFERENCE
Such support has traditionally evaporated upon release.
Offenders are now in contact with Catch22, Turning Point and
local businesses on the outside through home visits, 24-hour
helplines and meetings to discuss employment options.
"The first problem that a person hit quite often was enough
to send them piling into a spiral of behaviour that would send
them back to prison," said Biggin, a softly spoken but imposing
man with a goatee.
"The key to what we do now is that we have someone there
with them to offer support, to get them into housing and to make
sure that if they do falter they have someone to talk to."
Serco, which employs over 100,000 staff in more than 30
countries, has run Doncaster since it was built in 1994 and
renewed its original contract to 2026 last March as part of a
wave of private prison management deals sought by a government
looking to cut costs in an economic downturn.
The four-year pilot, by which 10 percent of Serco's annual
revenue is dependent on reducing reoffending rates by 5 percent,
was included in the renewal.
At less than 2 million pounds a year, the amounts at stake
are small for a firm with a 2010 turnover of 4.3 billion pounds,
but success could see the pilot rolled out nationally by 2015,
signalling much bigger deals in the UK and possibly abroad.
Mark Leech, a British convict for almost 20 years and former
Chief Executive of the national ex-offenders charity UNLOCK, is
one expert who is sceptical.
"You may find that something which works in a small and
structured environment doesn't work when you roll it out
nationally," Leech told Reuters.
"You have no control over what prisoners do, who they
associate with when they come out, what drug habits they acquire
when they are in prison or once they come out."
Leech set up UNLOCK with actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry
and is now editor of an annual guide to the penal system of
England and Wales, The Prisons Handbook.
"The serious social problems we have are far more ingrained
than six months in Doncaster prison can overwrite," he adds, and
says many of Britain's charities lack the resources to
contribute to such schemes.
"I admire the willingness to look afresh at these issues,
but I can't ignore the fact that they have been tried before and
I've heard nothing new."
RESETTLEMENT
Up to 12 weeks before their release from Doncaster, a
medium-security prison that holds around 1,145 inmates at any
one time, offenders are moved to a "resettlement wing".
Resembling a youth club with its pool tables and sofas, case
managers and volunteers sit at a row of canteen-style tables
working with inmates on housing and bank account applications.
Cells and classrooms are upstairs.
Shane, who was made available for interview by Serco who
asked that he be identified only by his first name, is being
helped by his case manager, a Catch22 employee, to enrol on a
college course and address debts and other problems that wait on
the outside. An appointment at his local drug clinic to continue
managing his heroin addiction is also scheduled.
Appearing upbeat and motivated, he says: "This is the first
time after all these years of coming to jail where I've seen
that there is something beyond the prison gate."
A big emphasis is placed on improving family ties. Biggin,
who is putting his 26 years experience into writing a book on
what makes prisoners change, says research shows that inmates
who do so are six times less likely to reoffend.
A "Daddy Day Care" operation in a colourful room decorated
with crash mats and Winnie the Pooh paintings allows inmates to
spend time bathing and feeding their babies.
Chris Wright, Chief Executive of Catch22, a 50-million-pound
charity which has been helping young offenders since it was
established by an act of parliament in 1854, says the personal
touch is key.
"What we are trying to do at Doncaster is very much based on
desistance theory, the notion that individuals come into the
lives of offenders and it is those individuals who can make a
very significant intervention and hopefully pave the way for
offenders to think differently about their situation."
NO HOLIDAY CAMP
Inmates move freely through Doncaster's bright corridors on
their way to jobs and classes, passing anti-bullying posters and
prisoner artwork. Despite a college feel, heavy double-lock
doors are a reminder that this is a prison.
"This is no holiday camp," Biggin said above the noise of
barking prison dogs outside. Doncaster's low levels of violence
and recent drug-free tests are evidence of his zero tolerance
regime.
Quarterly research from Britain's Sheffield Hallam
University will help show Biggin and Serco, which also runs
other prisons in the UK, New Zealand and Australia, what is
working since the pilot started in October. Officials say the
pilot has already attracted attention in the United States.
"There is very significant interest at both federal and
state level in the U.S. This is a new way of doing business,"
Britain's prisons minister Crispin Blunt told Reuters. "There is
a possibility that this will be as significant in the end as
privitisation was in the 1980s."
Despite the U.S. quadrupling spending on corrections in the
past two decades, more than four out of 10 adult offenders still
return to prison within three years of their release, according
to a study last year by The Pew Center on the States, a U.S.
organisation which conducts research on state policies.
Michigan, Oregon and Missouri have made progress using
in-house rehabilitation techniques similar to Doncaster and the
study estimates over $635 million in prison costs alone could be
saved if all 41 states surveyed cut reoffending by 10 percent.
Louisiana State Penitentiary, America's largest maximum
security jail where prison sentences average more than 90 years,
is even running a scheme which sees criminals serving up to 10
years sent there to learn trades and skills from inmates that
have reformed but are unlikely to be released, in the hope that
they turn to work rather than crime when freed.
Louisiana's warden Burl Cain - a 30-year veteran of the
business and the prison's longest-serving warden - said in a
telephone interview that Doncaster's pilot has a big chance of
being replicated in the States, and sees private sector firms as
the most likely to deliver such schemes due to often having
better funding and resources than public sector bodies.
"We know that charities and community are the solution to
the crime problem, so what's happening in England is
essential... I'm anxious to see that work," he said.