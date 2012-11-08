Security firm G4S misses out on UK prison contracts

LONDON Nov 8 Security group G4S paid
the price on Thursday for a London Olympics staffing failure
that embarrassed Britain's government, as it missed out on
contracts to run prisons.
The Ministry of Justice said three prisons would remain
under public sector management and that HMP Wolds, currently run
by G4S, would return to the public sector in July 2013.
Four others could be transferred to the private sector, with
French catering firm Sodexo, British outsourcing firm
Serco and a venture between MTC and Amey in the
bidding for them.