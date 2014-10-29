CORRECTED-Britain names preferred bidders for 21 probation service contracts

(Corrects to make clear contracts are for running
rehabilitation centres for low and medium-risk offenders and not
for running the National Probation Service, which manages
high-risk offenders)
LONDON Oct 29 Britain has provisionally awarded
21 probation service contracts worth around 450 million pounds
($725 million) a year to firms including Interserve,
Sodexo and GEO Group on Wednesday as part of
its plans to use more private players and charities to reduce
reoffending rates.
The chosen preferred bidders, which include private firms,
charities and social enterprise groups, will be responsible for
running the bulk of Britain's rehabilitation centres for low and
medium-risk offenders, which includes overseeing community
orders and supervising unpaid work.
Sodexo, the world's No.2 catering services company, which
already runs some prisons in the UK, was provisionally awarded
six contracts in partnership with charity NACRO. Interserve got
five contracts as part of a partnership with social enterprise
firm 3SC and charities Addaction, P3 and Shelter.
(1 US dollar = 0.6205 British pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment)