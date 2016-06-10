Ahead of EU vote, property investors secure discounts in Britain's regions

| June 10
June 10 In Britain's regions, smaller investors
are securing discounted deals on commercial property as
heavyweight funds put purchases on ice ahead of the referendum
on EU membership.
Defying an investment lull in the capital, regional property
markets have been enlivened by private equity firms and other
small investors taking advantage of reduced competition for
office and retail space in cities such as Birmingham and Leeds.
These nimbler investors have less assets under management
and normally have less funds readily available to commit than
big institutional investors such as insurance companies, pension
funds and sovereign wealth funds. However, the current
uncertainty has opened up a window of opportunity.
"Most investors can't make any investment decision up until
the Brexit vote," said David Pralong, founder of pan-European
investment advisory firm Maya Capital LLP. "This allowed us to
get access to assets that would have been difficult to secure
under normal circumstances."
In the last few weeks, Maya has made successful offers for
four office premises costing a combined 50 million pounds ($72
million).
The concern for some investors is that an "Out" vote could
end Britain's unlimited access to the world's largest trading
bloc, hurting growth and undermining London's status as the only
financial capital to rival New York. Banks have been
particularly vocal in warning this might force them to relocate.
By contrast, the largest occupiers of regional premises tend
to be domestic companies and retailers that would be unlikely to
shift in the event of Brexit, despite the business risks.
Property managers at Fidelity International and M&G Real
Estate, a unit of insurer Prudential Plc, told Reuters
that their firms were continuing to invest in commercial
property outside London ahead of the June 23 referendum.
To be sure, investment in the entire UK commercial property
market has cooled significantly. Property worth 16.1 billion
pounds changed hands in the first four months of 2016, a far cry
from 24.9 billion pounds a year earlier, according to Property
Data Ltd.
Andrew Hawkins, director of capital markets at property
consultant Jones Lang LaSalle, said he estimated up to a quarter
of investors have postponed any deals until the result of the
vote is known.
Some investors are also writing Brexit clauses into
contracts that would give them the right to walk away in the
event that Britain votes to leave the EU.
Despite this, the total value of regional commercial
property deals in the first quarter, at 4.5 billion pounds ($6.5
billion), was 6 percent above the quarterly average for the last
five years, according to commercial property broker Lambert
Smith Hampton.
This contrasts sharply with London, where the value of deals
was 15 percent below the five-year average.
"We are quite actively investing in the UK, but in smaller
and more regional assets that will be less impacted - if at all
- by Brexit," said Rob Wilkinson, chief executive of property
investment manager AEW Europe.
'SITTING ON THEIR HANDS'
Compared with a year earlier, the number of commercial
property deals in both London and the regions has fallen.
But the reduction has been more pronounced in the capital: a
31 percent drop, to 171 deals, versus a 21 percent decline in
the UK regions, where 552 deals were recorded in the first five
months of 2016, according to Property Data.
Many large institutional investors and funds, able to pay
high premiums to secure property deals, have been absent from
the regions. This has opened the door for firms such as Regional
REIT Ltd, which recently made offers on two office
premises.
"The uncertainty around the upcoming EU referendum has many
would-be buyers sitting on their hands," said Stephen Inglis,
property director for London & Scottish Investments Ltd, asset
manager to Regional REIT.
"We're seeing a softening of prices on properties up for
sale in the regional office market."
Data also supports the theory that prices have fallen in
regional markets.
Average prime yields on provincial offices rose 25 basis
points in March, data from real estate broker Savills Plc
shows.
A higher yield indicates higher perceived risks associated
with a purchase and generally translates to a lower deal price
as buyers pay less to offset the risk.
Private real estate fund manager Clearbell Capital LLP,
meanwhile, snapped up an office complex in central England for
25 percent less than it had originally bid after an
international investor that had won the tender backed out of the
deal, founding partner Manish Chande said.
($1 = 0.6914 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by
Sinead Cruise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; Editing by
Robin Paxton and Toby Chopra)