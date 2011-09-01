Best central London offices no longer best bet-CBRE

* 2ndary values up 4.8pct in H1 vs 2.4pct rise for best
office blocks
* Investors seek second-tier properties as risk appetite
returns
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Sept 1 Values of second-tier central
London office blocks rose by twice as much as the best
properties in the first half, as investors regained an appetite
for riskier assets, real estate brokerage CB Richard Ellis Group
said on Thursday.
Secondary blocks, a category which includes older properties
or those typically in areas such as Victoria and Fitzrovia, rose
4.8 percent in January through June against a 2.4 percent rise
in prime office prices, as interest in London real estate spread
beyond the safest sites, CBRE said.
"It has become very competitive in the prime market so
values have been treading water," Peter Damesick, EMEA chief
economist at CBRE, told Reuters.
"Those buyers moving up the risk curve are likely to include
insitutional investors and property companies that feel they
have the asset management skills to create value", he said.
The slowdown in prime office values, usually new or newly
refurbished buildings in the blue-chip business hubs such as
London's City and West End, follows a 34.4 percent increase in
the year through June 2010.
That trend has been driven by interest from overseas
investors in large sites as the weakness of sterling and
relative security of the London market proved attractive.
Second-tier central London offices rose by 9.7 percent over
the same period.
"Over the last 30 years, the value differential between
high-end and so-called 'second tier' properties has never been
greater," said Matthew Richardson, head of European property
research at a London-based division of Fidelity International,
which had $246 billion of assets under management at the end of
2010.
"Prime property is where many overseas investors have parked
their cash in recent years. However, provided the tenant is good
and the building sound, secondary is a far better bet for
institutional investors because the higher yields reduce the
reliance on future rental growth," Richardson said.
Investors told the 2011 Reuters Real Estate and
Infrastructure summit in June that a so-called "upper secondary"
class of real estate had become more attractive than prime given
the scope for increasing its value.
Damesick said growth in secondary property values was only
outpacing prime in central London. "In the rest of the country,
on average, secondary office values are flat-lining," he said.
The global economic turmoil over the summer may curb the
renewed appetite for secondary London property, though there
were no signs yet, he said.
