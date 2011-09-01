Best central London offices no longer best bet-CBRE

* 2ndary values up 4.8pct in H1 vs 2.4pct rise for best office blocks

* Investors seek second-tier properties as risk appetite returns

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Sept 1 Values of second-tier central London office blocks rose by twice as much as the best properties in the first half, as investors regained an appetite for riskier assets, real estate brokerage CB Richard Ellis Group said on Thursday.

Secondary blocks, a category which includes older properties or those typically in areas such as Victoria and Fitzrovia, rose 4.8 percent in January through June against a 2.4 percent rise in prime office prices, as interest in London real estate spread beyond the safest sites, CBRE said.

"It has become very competitive in the prime market so values have been treading water," Peter Damesick, EMEA chief economist at CBRE, told Reuters.

"Those buyers moving up the risk curve are likely to include insitutional investors and property companies that feel they have the asset management skills to create value", he said.

The slowdown in prime office values, usually new or newly refurbished buildings in the blue-chip business hubs such as London's City and West End, follows a 34.4 percent increase in the year through June 2010.

That trend has been driven by interest from overseas investors in large sites as the weakness of sterling and relative security of the London market proved attractive.

Second-tier central London offices rose by 9.7 percent over the same period.

"Over the last 30 years, the value differential between high-end and so-called 'second tier' properties has never been greater," said Matthew Richardson, head of European property research at a London-based division of Fidelity International, which had $246 billion of assets under management at the end of 2010.

"Prime property is where many overseas investors have parked their cash in recent years. However, provided the tenant is good and the building sound, secondary is a far better bet for institutional investors because the higher yields reduce the reliance on future rental growth," Richardson said.

Investors told the 2011 Reuters Real Estate and Infrastructure summit in June that a so-called "upper secondary" class of real estate had become more attractive than prime given the scope for increasing its value.

Damesick said growth in secondary property values was only outpacing prime in central London. "In the rest of the country, on average, secondary office values are flat-lining," he said.

The global economic turmoil over the summer may curb the renewed appetite for secondary London property, though there were no signs yet, he said. (Editing by David Holmes)