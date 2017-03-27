UPDATE 2-On the eve of Brexit, Qatar pledges over $6 billion in investment in Britain

* Qatar's wealth fund eyes infrastructure, healthcare, tech
* QIA Chief Executive says still opportunities after Brexit
* Qatar to invest 5 billion pounds in UK over next few years
* Qatar Energy Minister says ready to support Britain
By Tom Finn and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, March 27 Qatar pledged 5 billion pounds
($6.3 billion) of investment in Britain on Monday in a show of
support for the world's fifth-largest economy just two days
before Prime Minister Theresa May triggers formal Brexit talks.
The wealthy Gulf state has 40 billion pounds of investments
in the United Kingdom, including high-profile London landmarks
like the Shard skyscraper, Harrods department store, The Savoy
hotel and a stake in the Canary Wharf financial district.
While the June 23 referendum vote to leave the European
Union took many investors and chief executives by surprise,
Qatar's top financial players used an investment conference in
London to pledge support for Brexit Britain.
The head of the $335 billion Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA) sovereign wealth fund said he saw opportunities in
Britain, adding that the fund was focused on infrastructure,
healthcare and technology.
"I am still looking, even after Brexit there will be
opportunities QIA can really hunt for," QIA Chief Executive
Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani told the
conference. "Whenever the (British) government would like the
QIA to step in we are ready."
Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin
Khalifa al-Thani, said in a statement that Qatar expected to
invest 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) in Britain over the next
five years.
June's shock Brexit vote triggered the deepest political
crisis in Britain since World War Two and the biggest ever
one-day fall in sterling against the dollar, though the economy
has continued to grow.
But Britain's exit from the EU -- probably in 2019 -- has
raised a number of questions about future economic growth and
whether London can retain its position as the only financial
centre to challenge New York.
PM May is due on Wednesday to formally notify the EU of
Britain's intention to leave the club it joined in 1973.
ENERGY PROVIDER
Qatar, which delivers 90 percent of Britain's imports of
liquefied natural gas and is the world's biggest producer of the
fuel, could play an important role in steeling the UK economy's
against economic fallout during and after Brexit.
"The UK will have a new era post-Brexit ... The negotiations
will start among Europeans and nobody is extremely clear about
where the negotiations will lead to, however we can sense the
possibility of the UK's manufacturing power going higher and
with that the need for energy," Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed
bin Saleh al-Sada told Reuters in an interview on Monday.
"The UK's manufacturing and industrial sector thriving and
going up is possible, and for that Qatar will always be there to
supply the energy required. Certainly we can contribute to the
UK's need," said Sada.
Sada said Qatar supported a free-trade agreement which the
six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, including Qatar and the two
biggest Arab economies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates are hoping to secure ahead of Brexit to ensure
preferential arrangements with Britain.
"Qatar is supporting that. That would be excellent. Qatar
will do its best to further this agreement," he said.
Sovereign and private investors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia,
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have been prolific buyers of
British assets in the past decade, snapping up billions of
dollars worth of property, mostly in London.
Qatar has also sought to diversify its UK investments beyond
real estate, including buying stakes in retailer J Sainsbury Plc
and London Heathrow airport.
But Gulf states including Qatar are facing pressures of
their own as they try to diversify their economies and boost
non-oil trade after more than two years of low global oil prices
that have hurt their finances.
Qatar, the wealthiest country in the world per capita,
issued $9 billion of bonds last year and officials say they want
to end the country's dependence on oil and gas by diversifying
the economy as Doha prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup.
