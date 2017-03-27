UPDATE 2-Qatar wealth fund to open office in Silicon Valley

(Adds quote on timing of office opening)
LONDON, March 27 Qatar's Sovereign Wealth Fund
said on Monday it would open an office in San Francisco to
expand its growing U.S. portfolio, and was still considering
investing in a technology fund formed by SoftBank Group Corp
.
The Qatar Investment Authority, one of the most active of
its kind, has stakes in everything from real estate to luxury
goods - traditionally largely in Europe. But it has said it is
looking to diversify into Asia and the United States.
"Soon we will be opening an office in the Silicon Valley in
San Francisco," the fund's CEO, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin
Saud al-Thani, told reporters at an investment conference in
London.
"What we plan is to open the office hopefully by the end of
this year, if not by end of this year then it will be first
quarter of next year. It will be linked very commercially to our
office in New York and we will take it from there," he said.
Qatar was considering investing in a $100 billion global
technology fund formed by SoftBank Group Corp, the Japanese
telecommunications and internet company, and Saudi Arabia,
Bloomberg reported in October.
"We are still in a study but we haven't made a decision
yet," al-Thani said on Monday.
In 2015 Qatar said it would spend $35 billion in the United
States over the next five years after opening an office in New
York. In December the fund said it would invest $10 billion in
infrastructure projects inside the United States.
The QIA has about $334 billion of assets according to
industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Center.
