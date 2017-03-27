Qatar wealth fund CEO says to support LSE whether Deutsche merger goes ahead or not

LONDON, March 27 The Qatar Investment Authority,
the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund which
has a major stake in the London Stock Exchange, (LSE) will
continue to support the London exchange whether or not merger
talks with Deutsche Boerse go ahead, its CEO said in London on
Monday.
"We are still waiting for the legals and regulators to
answer back on the merger and we are very supportive. We will
continue supporting the London exchange in whatever manner we
can, whether Deutsche Boerse merger goes ahead or not," Sheikh
Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani told reporters on the
sidelines of an investment forum in London.
The European Commission will shortly veto the proposed
merger, four sources close to the matter said last week,
scuppering plans to create Europe's biggest exchange.
Al-Thani also said Qatar had invested 60 percent of 35
billion dollars it pledged to invest in the United States in
2015.
(Reporting by Tom Finn, Claire Milhench and Kylie Maclellan;
editing by Stephen Addison)