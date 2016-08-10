Britain awards eastern England rail contract to Abellio

BRIEF-TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON Aug 10 Britain awarded a contract to run rail services in East Anglia to the incumbent operator Abellio East Anglia, as part of a deal which included a 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) deal for the UK arm of manufacturer Bombardier to supply new trains.
Abellio East Anglia, owned by Dutch firm NS, will run rail services between London, Cambridge and Norwich from October until 2025. The government selected the Dutch operator over rival bids from FirstGroup and National Express.
In its statement, Britain's Department For Transport said the deal included a 1 billion pound contract for Bombardier to build 660 new carriages at its Derby, England-based factory, to expand capacity on the eastern England routes.
($1 = 0.7660 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.