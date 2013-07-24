UPDATE 1-RBS fined for reporting flaws worsened by ABN Amro deal

LONDON, July 24 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority has fined Royal Bank of Scotland 5.6 million
pounds ($8.6 million) for failing to report transactions the
watchdog needs to help it spot market abuses.
The FCA said problems with the bank's systems were
aggravated by its disastrous takeover of Dutch bank ABN Amro in
2007. RBS was bailed out the following year by the British
government, which holds an 81 percent stake in it.
The FCA said on Wednesday the bank failed to properly report
44.8 million transactions between November 2007 and February
2013, and failed altogether to report 804,000 transactions
between November 2007 and February 2012. The breach represents
just over a third of relevant transactions over these periods.
Following the ABN Amro takeover, RBS ended up with 38
transaction recording systems and began addressing the
"pervasive" failings in late 2009.
"Effective market surveillance depends on accurate and
timely reporting of transactions," FCA director of enforcement
Tracey McDermott said in a statement.
The FCA said it will not only impose fines on firms that
breach reporting rules but also make them pay the cost of
resubmitting historically incorrect reports.
"These failures are particularly concerning because the FCA
already provides extensive guidance to firms on how to submit
and check these reports," McDermott said.
RBS said it fully cooperated with the regulator throughout
the investigation.
"We regret the failings that were uncovered and have
subsequently made significant investments to our systems and
controls in this area," a spokeswoman for the bank said.
The UK watchdog and its predecessor, the Financial Services
Authority, have already take action against seven firms for
reporting failures, including Barclays and Credit
Suisse.
RBS agreed to settle at an early stage of the investigation,
and received a 30 percent reduction in its fine.
Most of the bank's errors involved assigning an incorrect
reference code to trades, making it impossible for the watchdog
to identify who was behind each trade.