UK watchdog sets out review into RBS business loans

LONDON Jan 17 Britain's financial regulator has
appointed two outside companies to review Royal Bank of
Scotland's treatment of business customers in
difficulty.
The Financial Conduct Authority said Promontory Financial
Group and Mazars, an accounting firm, will conduct the
independent review which will be paid for by the bank.
The review will consider allegations of poor practice set
out in two reports, and publish its findings in the third
quarter.
"The review will also consider whether any poor practices
identified are widespread and systematic. If this is the case,
the second stage of the review will identify the root cause of
these issues and make recommendations to address any
shortcomings identified," the FCA said in a statement on Friday.