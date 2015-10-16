UK watchdog formally bans former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli

LONDON Oct 16 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it has formally banned Kweku Aboboli, the former UBS trader who was jailed for seven years for fraud in 2012, from working in the financial services industry.
"Mr Adoboli abused his position as a senior trader of UBS AG causing UBS AG losses amounting to $2.25 billion," the FCA said in a statement on Friday.
Adoboli was released from prison earlier this year. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai