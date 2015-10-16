UK watchdog formally bans former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli

LONDON Oct 16 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it has formally banned Kweku Aboboli, the former UBS trader who was jailed for seven years for fraud in 2012, from working in the financial services industry.

"Mr Adoboli abused his position as a senior trader of UBS AG causing UBS AG losses amounting to $2.25 billion," the FCA said in a statement on Friday.

Adoboli was released from prison earlier this year. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)